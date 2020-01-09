SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management is scheduled to attend on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and will be available to host meetings with attending investors throughout the day.



Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

P: +1-214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: info@pixelworks.com