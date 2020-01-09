LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced the initiation of a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator*, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) to prevent the onset of childhood allergy and other atopic, immune and metabolic conditions by driving specific microbiome features which support an appropriate maturation of the infant immune system. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.



A primary focus of the research will be to utilize Kaleido’s proprietary ex vivo screening platform to identify MMTs candidates that support the growth of specific beneficial microbes. These MMTs will then be further evaluated for their ability to prevent atopic conditions such as infant allergy.

“Research has shown the microbiome has the potential to impact a broad range of diseases, so the ability of our MMTs to drive the composition and function of the gut resident microbes could hold significant promise for improving health,” said Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kaleido. “We are excited to apply our platform and extend our research in microbiome-driven immune modulation into infant health together with Janssen. This program will build on and deepen our understanding of how MMTs promote the growth of beneficial microbes driving the gut ecosystem to support immune homeostasis and reduce the risk of onset for allergies and other health conditions.”

About Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™)

Kaleido’s Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, or MMTs, are designed to drive the function and distribution of the microbiome organ’s existing microbes in order to decrease or increase the production of metabolites, or to advantage or disadvantage certain bacteria in the microbiome community. The Company’s initial MMT candidates are targeted glycans that are orally administered, have limited systemic exposure, and are selectively metabolized by enzymes in the microbiome. Kaleido utilizes its human-centric discovery and development platform to study MMTs in microbiome samples in an ex vivo setting, followed by advancing MMT candidates rapidly into clinical studies in healthy subjects and patients. These human clinical studies are conducted under regulations supporting research with food, evaluating safety, tolerability and potential markers of effect. For MMT candidates that are further developed as therapeutics, the Company conducts clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug (IND) or regulatory equivalent outside the U.S., and in Phase 2 or later development.



About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

* The legal entity to the agreement with Kaleido Biosciences is Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of our MMT candidates and our strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to the breadth of our pipeline of product candidates, the strength of our proprietary product platform, the efficiency of our discovery and development approach, the clinical development and safety profile of our MMT candidates and their therapeutic potential, whether and when, if at all, our MMT candidates will receive approval form the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for which, if any, indications, competition from other biotechnology companies, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com



