SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide to its shareholders the following statement from Global Payout CEO, Vanessa Luna:



To the valued share and stakeholders of Global Payout,

I would like to start by expressing my sincerest gratitude for your continued support and confidence in our vision, while we worked through the cleanup of GOHE.

2019, in my opinion, was a year of unprecedented growth and success for our company. Much of that can be attributed to the progress we achieved in our wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation, which we contend took the retail cannabis market sector by storm for most of the year. From a revenue perspective, Global Payout earned the most successful fiscal year in its history, which will be reflected in the financials of the annual filing that will be released in the coming months.

As I reflect on our achievements from the past year, I believe it is important to mention the remarkable challenges we faced while navigating the murky and extremely demanding waters that have now become synonymous with financial services in this industry. As booming and dynamic as this industry is, it is rife with a great deal of unique complexities and challenges. This is an industry whose laws and policies are still being established by regulators day by day, and is therefore still in the process of developing true stability. While we have, in my opinion, done an amazing job overcoming many of these challenges, it has only increased my determination to diversify opportunities for our company, as we turn our focus to accelerating the growth of Global Payout in the year ahead.

It is my own personal belief and opinion that Global Payout remains one of the most undervalued companies on the OTC Markets, and it is my goal and intention to help it earn a reputation that is far more in-line with the true value it represents. Completing and publishing our two year audited financials on the OTC Markets site was one of the first steps in that process, as it not only demonstrates our commitment to running this company the right way, but also paves the way for us to file a registration statement on a Form 10 which will elevate us to a fully reporting status and enhance the level of transparency that both new and longtime shareholders deserve.

I will candidly and honestly admit that arriving at this point where we are now finalizing preparation to file our registration statement took far more time, energy, and effort than I could have ever anticipated. As each month passed without completing the audit, my frustration grew, alongside many of you, who have maintained loyal support to our company.

However, I have faith that the fruit of this frustration will undoubtedly prove its worth in the coming months as we begin to finalize a variety of key transactions that I believe will be critical to the success we are poised to achieve in the year ahead.

The core strengths of this company remain in our ability to effectively operate, market, and build businesses. We are a diverse group of talented individuals that will work diligently to continue to bring in various revenue streams while maintaining key partnerships and expanding to create new ones. Global Payout will take a new form in 2020 as it identifies itself in a variety of strategic market sectors. While no assurances can be provided as to growth and profitability, we remain cautiously optimistic. We will continue our focus on gaining market support on the public side while we work to reduce much of the Company’s current debt obligations and do our best to showcase our market potential.

I’d like to thank all of our staff, investors, supporters, and business partners as we look forward in deep anticipation to a successful 2020.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”



