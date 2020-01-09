BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein p53, today announced that Christian S. Schade, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from "Events Calendar" in the News and Events section of the Aprea website at Link .

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com .

