TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, is opening a limited number of registration spots on January 15, 2020 for its Precision Nutrition Coaching. As part of the 12-month journey, expert coaches personally guide individuals through important and sustainable changes in their eating, exercise and lifestyle for meaningful and lasting change.

To maintain the highest industry standards, Precision Nutrition Coaching is only open to a select number of new clients twice a year and it typically sells out within hours after opening. However, individuals can join Precision Nutrition’s ​free presale list​ now by clicking on the link below for the chance to enroll 24 hours early and save up to 54% off the general price.

The high demand is generated from previous clients’ lasting body transformations based on the company’s 15 years of proven, behavior-based, research-driven methods and a team comprised of Ph.D.s, nutritionists, strength coaches, counselors, researchers, and specialists.

“Lasting body transformations don’t come from dieting,” explains Brian St. Pierre, R.D., Precision Nutrition director of performance nutrition. “They come from breaking down big goals into small daily practices that add up to massive changes. We help our clients develop healthy habits that become second nature and last a lifetime.”

Every year, Precision Nutrition expert coaches work with tens of thousands of men and women of all shapes, sizes, and lifestyles who want to lose weight, build strength and gain energy. However, it’s important to note that most people specifically look to Precision Nutrition to look and feel better, stay consistent, and maintain results, as highlighted in the company’s special report “2020 Nutrition, Fitness, and Health Trends & Insights” released late last year.

“This has been the most transformative year of my life as I have overcome 32 years of yoyo -dieting, emotional-eating, food addictions and an all-around dysfunctional relationship with food by changing one small habit at a time,” said Bernie Stewart, a 2019 Precision Nutrition Coaching client. “I no longer feel guilt and shame around eating or label certain foods good or bad and that is something I thought I would suffer for the rest of my life.”

Stewart added, “It turns out, weight loss is just a bonus, because what I feel on the inside outweighs the physical benefits. I feel on top of the world!”

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFitⓇ, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the American Council on Exercise (ACE) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

