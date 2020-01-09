Orkla has today sold an amount of NOK 430 mill. in ORK84. After this, Orkla has no holding on its own account in this bond. The outstanding amount in the market after this is NOK 1,000 mill.
DNB Markets acted as dealer in the transactions
Oslo, 9 January 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
