SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category and known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has appointed Joseph Jankowski as head of U.S. sales, effective December 23, 2019.



Jankowski is a sales executive with over 18 years of experience in direct store delivery and alternate delivery methods, along with an exceptional track record brokering effective communication between customers, retail outlets, sales teams and senior management. Most recently, he served as the vice president of retail sales for Zenabis Global’s USA division, where he developed and led various strategies to launch and grow CBD product sales across grocery, drug and club retail channels.

Prior to his role at Zenabis, Jankowski was the director of national accounts for North America at Boxed Water Is Better, a company that provides an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in 100% recyclable and paper-based cartons. In this position, he developed and implemented strategic sales plans that led to significant expansion in traditional and natural grocery channels while managing relationships across the U.S. and Canada with notable grocery chains, including Whole Foods, Safeway/Albertsons, SEG, Ahold and many others. Previously, Jankowski held senior level sales positions at Sunny Delight Beverages, Pepsi Bottling Group and Nabisco-Kraft Foods.

“Joe is an exceptional sales executive that has developed and led strategies for notable CPG brands to drive revenue growth across various retail channels,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “We believe his experience in implementing innovative tactics and developing relationships with large retailers across the U.S. will be an invaluable asset as we look to execute our revamped marketing plan and reinvigorate sales across our portfolio of beverages, including our Lemoncocco and fountain businesses, in 2020. We also look forward to tapping into his expertise of launching CBD-based products into traditional retail channels as we evaluate CBD-infused products of our own.”

Jankowski commented on his appointment: “Jones Soda has an excellent foundation to build upon in the craft soda market with a unique brand that provides an authentic connection to its consumers. With a revamped marketing plan and the recent infusion of capital and strategic resources from HeavenlyRx, I look forward to utilizing my background and skillsets in driving sales within the U.S. beverage and CBD markets to execute on the initiatives Jones laid out for 2020.”

Jankowski earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from the University of Hartford.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

Investor Relations Contact: