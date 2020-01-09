FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) today announced the launch of its Augmented Reality (AR) solution, which is now available to customers across its commercial and public sector service lines. Backed by Conduent’s considerable experience in applying technology to make business transactions – from healthcare to workers compensation and consumer purchases – easier and more efficient, its new AR solution provides organizations with a more visual way to interact with customers, members, employees, patients and other audiences.



With Conduent’s scale and expertise, its new AR solution can integrate with a wide range of business applications, spanning retail, healthcare, aviation, financial services and others, to enhance customer service, improve productivity, develop new revenue streams and reduce costs through new self-service capabilities.

How it works

AR allows physical environments or individual objects to become digital portals to relevant, personalized information that can be tailored to inform users, guide actions and connect to services based on users’ preferences and self-guided actions. Using interactive graphics, audio, video, 3D objects and animation, AR brings static objects to life through digital overlays that deliver helpful information and tools on mobile devices or tablets, with the immediacy and personalization that consumers demand.

A November 2019 report from ResearchAndMarkets.com predicts that the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market is expected to reach nearly $168 billion by 2026 — representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 35%.

Examples of AR applications across businesses, include:

Retail pharmacy: When a patient scans a prescription label, AR can transform the static image of the label by launching a highly personalized and intuitive interface — allowing pharmacy customers to access information, seek guidance or take actions such as ordering refills, setting medication reminders and reviewing medication risks or side effects. Pharmacies can benefit by strengthening patient compliance, improving health outcomes and reducing insured coverage payments, among others.

Learning and Development: When integrated with workplace environments, AR can enhance employee productivity and performance, improve training programs, strengthen customer service and reduce costs. Technicians servicing a vehicle, home appliance or avionics systems on commercial aircraft can tap into AR to troubleshoot issues with greater accuracy, perform routine maintenance faster and more efficiently, comply with health, safety and environment requirements, and access updated information to avoid errors or delays.



“Augmented Reality has previously been associated with gaming and social media realms, but when applied appropriately in business, companies and other organizations can supercharge self-service and have a positive impact on customer experience and business outcomes,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Global Head, Transaction Processing, Conduent. “From healthcare to automotive, field diagnostics to learning and retail, Conduent Augmented Reality can help our clients improve business performance and relationships with their internal and external stakeholders.”

Conduent’s AR solution is the latest addition to the company’s Interactive Engagement Technologies portfolio joining Dara, Conduent’s Conversational AI Platform, which delivers a new level of self-service capabilities for a better, more personalized customer experience. For more information, visit Conduent’s AR blog post and www.conduent.com .

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in medical bill savings, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

