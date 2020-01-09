Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 January 2020 at 3.30 p.m.



Aktia Bank Plc’s Share Based Incentive Scheme for 2020–2021

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided on a continuation of AktiaUna, a long-term share savings plan for employees of the Aktia Group, that was launched 2018 to support the implementation of Aktia’s strategy.

The objective of the share savings plan is to motivate Aktia’s employees to invest in the company’s shares and to own the shares, and thus align the interests and commitment of the employees and management to work for good value development and increased shareholder value in the long-term. The programme consists of two parts, the share savings plan AktiaUna for all employees at Aktia, and the performance-based plan for key personnel in the group, which is based on the above-mentioned share savings scheme.

The AktiaUna Share Savings Plan offers approximately 790 Aktia employees the opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries (2–4%, the members of the Group’s Executive Committee up to 7%) and regularly acquire the company’s shares at a reduced price (-10%). Furthermore, the participants are motivated by granting them free matching shares against shares acquired in the share savings plan after approximately two years. The prerequisite for receiving matching shares is that a participant holds the acquired shares until the end of the holding period, and his or her employment at Aktia has not been terminated before the end of the holding period.

The value of the matching shares for the savings period 2020–2021 amounts to a maximum total of 950,000 euros upon the launch of the plan. At a share price of 9.50 euros for the Aktia share, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 100,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the number of participants and shares acquired in the plan by the employees.

In addition to the above-mentioned share savings plan, approximately 50 key employees in the Group, including the Managing Directors and the members of the Group’s Executive Committee, will within the programme be offered a possibility to participate in a performance-based part of the share savings plan. The potential reward from the performance-based part is based on the number of shares that the employee acquires in the share savings plan as well as how well the performance-based criteria are achieved during the performance period. The performance criteria of the performance period 2020–2021 are the Aktia Group’s comparable operating profit (60%) and net commission income (40%) during the period in question.

The value of the reward payable based on the performance for the performance period 2020–2021 amounts to a maximum total of 1,500,000 euros upon the launch of the plan. At a share price of 9.50 euros for the Aktia share, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 158,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the number of shares that the key employees acquire in the AktiaUna Share Plan, as well as on the achievement of the targets of the performance criteria in the performance period.

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has also decided to set up a so-called restricted shares pool consisting of a maximum of 40,000 Aktia shares (corresponding the value of 380,000 euros at a share price of 9.50 euros). With the help of the pool selected employees can be bound to the company under certain circumstances.

The Board of Directors will annually decide on the continuation of the share savings plan and the performance-based plan.

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Ayub, CEO

Tel. +358 10 247 6250

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia provides an extensive range of banking and asset management services as well as life insurance. Aktia provides services to its customers at branch offices, online, through mobile interfaces and telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.