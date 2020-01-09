ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that The Hartford has joined PlanSource Boost, a partnership program created to enhance the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing, and real-time data integrations.



“We continue to invest in partnerships that enable us to deliver our industry-leading suite of solutions through integrated benefits technology for our employer clients and their employees,” said CrisDee Plambeck, head of voluntary benefits and external partnerships for Group Benefits at The Hartford. “We are pleased to partner with PlanSource to deliver the streamlined digital benefits experience our customers expect.”

One of the goals of the Boost program is to ease the administrative burden on HR teams by providing them with services that remove time-consuming tasks, such as reconciling and paying carrier bills. Companies participating in Boost receive billing and payment services at no extra charge, which takes care of the process from end to end. The PlanSource system auto-generates a monthly bill, which eliminates the need to reconcile carrier bills. Customers pay PlanSource directly and PlanSource pays the insurance carriers. This can save HR teams a significant amount of time and allows them to focus on taking care of their employees.

In addition to billing services, when employers purchase one or more products from participating Boost carriers, they receive:

An optimized employee experience - Consumer marketing experts enhance the employee shopping and enrollment experience for the products offered by Boost carriers, incorporating best practices and relevant content to help consumers find the benefits that are right for them.

- Consumer marketing experts enhance the employee shopping and enrollment experience for the products offered by Boost carriers, incorporating best practices and relevant content to help consumers find the benefits that are right for them. Preferred pricing - A simple, preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

- A simple, preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Industry-leading integrations - PlanSource and its Boost partners will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations that improve the experience for employees and HR teams. Examples include APIs to automate the configuration of benefit plans, streamline Evidence of Insurability and enrollment transactions and provide easy access to insurance carrier member portals.

“The Hartford has a long history of helping businesses attract, retain and protect employees with industry-leading employee benefits products and services,” said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “We are excited to partner with The Hartford and look forward to working with them to enhance the benefits industry.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

The Hartford® is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including underwriting companies Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company and Hartford Fire Insurance Company. Home Office is Hartford, CT.

