HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Biologics, an orthobiologics company specializing in the research and advancement of regenerative cellular therapy and novel orthobiologic solutions, has announced the launch of MAGNUS, a DMSO-free viable cellular bone allograft. MAGNUS presents a unique solution to traditional viable cellular allograft technology as it utilizes a DMSO-free cryoprotectant. This novel approach to the viable cellular allograft market differentiates MAGNUS from all other technologies currently available.



Proper preservation of cellular allografts requires strict adherence to recovery and processing protocols. In the MAGNUS viable cellular bone allograft, viable spine-derived cells are collected from the vertebral body region of the donor and preserved with the use of a DMSO-free cryoprotectant.

Orthobiologics are a group of treatment options that use substances naturally found in the body in an intensified concentration. They work with your body to improve symptoms and potentially restore cartilage and tendon structure.

“We are very excited to add MAGNUS to our portfolio of novel orthobiologic solutions for fusion in orthopedics,” said Salvatore Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Biologics. “MAGNUS presents a new class of viable cellular allografts which we feel present the surgeon with favorable options for bone graft-based procedures.”

In a recently published peer-reviewed study looking at 75 consecutive cases with 12 months of follow up, MIS TLIF Fusion with MAGNUS Viable Allograft demonstrated a 96% fusion rate of the 75 patients with a total of 85 levels achieving fusion at 12 months. According to Tally, William C, et al., Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion with Viable Allograft: 75 Consecutive Cases at 12-Month Follow-Up. International Journal of Spine Surgery, 2018. Vol. 12, No. 1 pp 76-84.

Leo added, “MAGNUS presents a novel product class opportunity in orthopedics. We feel that the industry was calling for a DMSO-free viable graft solution and MAGNUS meets that demand. With this new offering, we are continuing to deliver on our mission to harness the power of cellular therapy to maximize the body’s ability to heal.”

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics is an orthobiologics company specializing in the research and advancement of Regenerative Cellular Therapy. Its primary focus is on using autologous bioactive cells to help promote healing in a wide range of clinical settings. For more information on MAGNUS, MAXX-CELL, and Royal Biologics please visit www.royalbiologics.com .