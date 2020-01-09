HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) and an award-winning product design firm, today announced its alliance with Hoplite Power , a Client of the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP) at Stony Brook University, to advise it on manufacturing its new on-demand rentable smartphone power-charging stations. The Hoplite Hubs are designed to automatically recharge Hoplites, universal smartphone battery packs that can be rented from and returned to any Hoplite Hub in the network.



“For our next-generation product, IPS is a valuable advisor to help us establish our manufacturing for these larger, more powerful units,” said Jordan Mayerson, CEO and Co-Founder of Hoplite Power. “IPS has strong experience in the domestic hardware market, and building on our past relationship, we are confident that they can help us navigate the hardware manufacturing market and find the best resources.”

For its first-generation power charging product launched in early 2017, Hoplite Power worked with IPS for its expertise in product design, including providing UX/UI and general system overview services. The first-generation Hoplite Hubs were designed for smaller businesses and rolled out in bars and restaurants in the New York City metropolitan area.

Mayerson added, “We’ve learned through our pilot program that people love the convenience of our rentable on-demand battery packs so they never have to worry about charging their phones. Now we plan to roll out our next-generation product in sports arenas, shopping malls and other venues where they provide the same Hoplite convenience in bigger spaces and for more people.”

In 2020, Hoplite Power is expecting to roll out its larger next-generation power charging stations at a major league baseball stadium in the New York metropolitan area.

“It is very rewarding to continue working with Hoplite Power as they move into this next phase of their business, bringing our manufacturing expertise to their next-generation product,” said Mitch Maiman, President and Co-Founder of Intelligent Product Solutions.

CEO and Chairman of Forward Industries, Terry Wise, commented, “We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Hoplite, showcasing the breadth of capabilities and expertise of IPS.”

About Hoplite Power

Hoplite Power, located in Long Island City, NY, makes it easy to charge a smartphone on the go. It developed a smartphone “charge-sharing” network of Hoplite Hubs located in a variety of venues, businesses, and establishments. These proprietary Hoplite Hubs store, dispense, re-accept, and automatically recharge Hoplites, which are ergonomically-designed, universal battery packs that can be rented from and returned to any Hub in the network.

About IPS

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company that is headquartered in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Physio Control, Zebra Technologies, and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc. , a NASDAQ listed company, (“FORD”), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Product Solutions (“IPS”), Forward US, Forward Switzerland and Forward UK, is a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions. The Company offers a full suite of product development services required to conceptualize, create, and maintain products throughout the entire product life-cycle, from product concept and design to production support and field support. Forward provides clients, both large and small, a “one-stop-shop” for product design, development, manufacturing, and distribution. Forward’s products can be viewed online at http://www.forwardindustries.com/

About the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program at Stony Brook University

Funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA), the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP) at Stony Brook University has been in operation since October 2011 providing assistance and resources for developers of renewable and clean-energy technologies. Through the expertise, business acumen and technological resources of CEBIP’s management team, advisory board, researchers at Stony Brook University and other extensive partnerships, CEBIP helps bridge the gap between innovation and market with a full commitment to helping entrepreneurs develop and commercialize clean-energy technology. CEBIP provides resources for clean-energy innovators that include mentorship at various stages of entrepreneurial development, guidance for business and strategic plans, and assistance in preparing for and locating funding opportunities. CEBIP’s goal is to develop a successful clean-energy economy on Long Island, creating high-paying “cleantech” jobs and industry within Long Island and New York State.

