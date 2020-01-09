TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logomark, a leading supplier in the promotional products industry announced today the addition of two new executives to its leadership team. Sarah Goshgarian is now Vice President of Sales East and Lori Bolton has been appointed as Vice President of Sales West.



“Sarah and Lori will be great additions to the newly restructured management team, bringing with them leadership and strategy skills that will elevate Logomark ­to the next level,” states Trevor Gnesin, CEO of Logomark.

Sarah Goshgarian has a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing, and a Master of Arts in Secondary Education, both from the University of Phoenix. Sarah has over 20 years of sales and marketing experience and has been in the ad specialty industry for 12 years. Sarah is a member of DECA, where she mentors and shares career opportunities to youth following similar career paths.

“I am honored to lead the eastern territory in the rebranding of Logomark as an innovative leader in the promotional product industry, through relationship building and a strategic sales approach,” states Sarah Goshgarian.

Lori brings over 7 years of management experience from Nike and has over 20 years of experience in the ad specialty industry, as both a distributor and supplier. With a heart for serving in the community, Lori was a Rotarian in Ojai, CA for 15 years. She has also attended Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Legislative Education and Action Day (L.E.A.D) four times and met with members of Congress to share the importance of promotional products and how they can be utilized in positive ways for the community.

“I am honored to be leading the western territory to success, by utilizing a strategic, focused approach,” states Lori Bolton.

Lori has served on the Northwest Promotional Marketing Association (NWPMA) Board for four years and was the President of the Specialty Advertising Association of California (SAAC) Board in 2016. She was recently re-elected to the PPAI Regional Association Council (RAC) Board, where she assists in the communication between regional association community members and PPAI.

