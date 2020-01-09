Health consumers can soon access Livongo’s Applied Health Signals Platform for the Whole Person starting at prominent locations and leading pharmacy retailers in Michigan

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, and Higi, a consumer health engagement company with a nationwide network of 10,000 Smart Health Stations, today announced a partnership to create a seamless experience for people to determine their risk for chronic conditions, measure and track their health data, and enroll in Livongo’s leading chronic condition management solutions. The program will first be made available in February across nearly 500 leading pharmacy retail locations in Michigan and will scale across Higi’s full network throughout the year. By combining forces, Livongo and Higi will look to reshape the chronic condition identification and management experience, offering easy access for consumers to better understand and address their health needs.



More than 58 million people have conducted over 335 million biometric tests using Higi Smart Health Stations through Higi’s self-service, digital platform. Beyond measurement of leading health indicators, users participate in interactive health surveys and opt-in to join cohort and partner driven programs that educate and identify unmet care needs, contributing to digital health engagement and better-informed healthcare consumers. Livongo will interact with Higi users through multiple channels, including the launch of its own branded on-station program.

“By integrating with Higi’s Smart Health Stations, Livongo is truly meeting Members where they are and can offer people living with chronic conditions a seamless, end-to-end experience including health screening, tracking, and enrollment in Livongo’s proven platform, all within their daily routines,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. “This experience effectively strengthens Livongo’s AI+AI engine by aggregating important consumer health information, shared with their consent, from their daily life flow, closing gaps in care, and offering consumers proven solutions at an important moment when they are actively participating in their health.”

As of September 30, 2019, Livongo has more than 770 clients, including more than 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, leading health systems, government organizations, labor unions, and the two of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers as partners. Higi users who receive health coverage through an existing Livongo Client will be informed that they can sign up for Livongo programs for free. Users living with chronic conditions who are not covered by an existing Livongo Client are offered a special promotion to sign up for the Livongo for Diabetes program, which includes unlimited supplies, coaching, and health summary reports, for a monthly fee.

“More than once every second, a consumer visits one of our 10,000 Higi Smart Health Stations throughout the United States to take a key step toward better understanding their health,” said Higi Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bennett. “Our new partnership with Livongo allows us to provide an important next step for many of our users, with direct access to the world-class solutions they need to manage their chronic conditions on their own terms.”

Through a combination of advanced technology, data science, and personalized coaching, Livongo creates a world class Member experience that delivers sustained results for people living with multiple chronic conditions. A recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s 2019 Scientific Sessions showed that people with both diabetes and elevated blood pressure who used Livongo’s integrated platform saw sustained clinically-significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to care for the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Higi

Higi is a consumer health engagement company making it easier for all people to measure, track and act on their health data through a free nationwide network of 10,000 FDA-cleared self-screening Smart Health Stations located in pharmacy retailers and other community points of trust. Enhanced by over 80 different third-party integrations (i.e. apps, devices, monitors, EHRs and more), Higi’s Smart Health Stations connect across the existing healthcare ecosystem, bridging station activity with digital tools to interact with consumers on the go and extend engagement, making it easier for consumers to remain active in their health. Healthcare stakeholders use Higi as a new access point to better reach, connect with and activate targeted populations; collect biometric and other health determinant data to stratify and prioritize; motivate consumers to take specific actions at a point of care or within the expanding care ecosystem activated by Higi connectivity. To date, more than 58 million people have used a Higi station to conduct over 335 million biometric tests. For more information, visit us at www.higi.com .

Livongo Media Contact:

John Hallock

press@livongo.com

617-615-7712

Livongo Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

650-413-9528

Higi Media Contact: