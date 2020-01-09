ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Capital, Greenspring Associates and DHL today announced to jointly acquire Riskpulse to scale the business in combination with Resilience360. Incubated in DHL's global Innovation Center, Resilience360 provides an end-to-end supply chain risk assessment and monitoring solution. It has become an independently operated company under the management of Rising Tide Digital following an investment by Columbia Capital in 2018.



Riskpulse helps shippers, carriers, distributors, and their customers increase their on-time performance, reduce unnecessary freight spending and avoid waste caused by operational and natural, social or infrastructure-driven variability. The company’s SaaS solutions quantify and standardize their clients’ understanding of risk across their transportation networks and provide real-world, actionable risk mitigation recommendations up to two weeks before dispatch through to delivery.

“Risk analytics is central to the creation of the predictive and prescriptive insights that will revolutionize supply chain management,” noted John Siegel, managing partner at Columbia Capital. “Resilience360 and Riskpulse have unique and powerful capabilities to apply risk analytics to operational decision-making at the shipment and network level, both for supplier management and logistics optimization. We are also thrilled to have Greenspring join this venture, given the success of our past co-investments and their extensive network.”

“Since demonstrating that our predictive analytics can deliver provable ROI to some of the most innovative supply chain participants, Riskpulse has seen significant interest from the investment community,” said Simon Woods, CEO of Riskpulse. “Joining the Columbia-led platform creates the greatest value for our clients because, together with growth capital, Columbia, DHL and Greenspring bring a platform ready to scale globally with unique and valuable data assets.”

Katja Busch, DHL’s Chief Commercial Officer noted that “the combination of experienced investors, a seasoned management team, two unique analytics platforms and DHL’s network is powerful and unrivaled in this industry and will play a central role in the digitalization and reinvention of global supply chain management as we continue to innovate with our clients.”

Both companies will operate independently for the short term, leveraging operational efficiencies provided by Rising Tide Digital. The companies will transition into a single brand and operating structure in 2020 in close consultation with our clients and partners and will be followed by other acquisitions that support our ability to deliver on the promise of supply chain digitalization for our customers.

David Shillingford CEO of Rising Tide Digital added, “The combination and scaling of Riskpulse and Resilience360’s solutions are significant steps towards our most forward-thinking clients’ vision of risk analytics as a central and integrated component of supply chain decision making processes. It is this sort of predictive and prescriptive analytics that will help power the autonomous supply chains of the future.”

About Riskpulse

Riskpulse is a supply chain risk analytics company that helps its clients and their partners increase the predictability and stability of their financial and physical operations globally. Many of the largest food shippers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, automakers, and retailers trust the Riskpulse Score (RpS) and the Riskpulse suite of cloud-based software applications to standardize their quantification of risk and automate their operational planning. Commodity investment firms depend on Riskpulse probabilistic forecasts and advisory services to guide their understanding of weather’s impact on supply and demand. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Riskpulse is rapidly becoming the standard way for members of the supply chain to get the signals they need to optimize for risk. For more information, go to: http://www.riskpulse.com .

About Resilience360

Resilience360 enables companies to visualize, track, and mitigate risks in their supply chain. The Resilience360 suite of solutions enables intuitive visualization of supplier networks, tracks shipments across different modes and lanes, and permits near real-time monitoring of incidents capable of disrupting supply chains. Resilience360 provides companies a first mover advantage in detecting and verifying risks using both Artificial Intelligence and a human network of DHL employees in 220 countries and territories. Customers trust Resilience360 to ensure business continuity, identify critical hotspots to mitigate risks, and turn potential disruptions into a competitive advantage. For more information, go to https://www.resilience360.dhl.com/

About Rising Tide Digital

Rising Tide Digital was created by Columbia Capital in 2018 as a holding company through which to make investments in supply chain analytics companies and to provide management for these companies with a vision to bring them together into a single, unique and powerful supply chain analytics company with risk as a central pillar. Rising Tide Digital is led by David Northington as chairman, David Shillingford as CEO and Chris Arroyo as CFO/COO. Northington and Arroyo led the successful scaling and exit of another Columbia Capital-backed technology company, Cloud Sherpas, which was acquired by Accenture in 2015. Shillingford previously held leadership roles at Verisk Analytics, a global data analytics company.

About Columbia Capital

Columbia Capital was founded over 30 years ago and over time has developed a profitable and repeatable investment model, guided by a specialized and experienced team. We’ve focused exclusively on the CMT space, and we use our experience and insights to proactively initiate and develop many of our new investments internally. Columbia professionals typically formulate new investments by identifying a compelling trend or unique asset(s), in partnership with a leading executive team. We have raised >$5.0 B in fund commitments and are investing out of our seventh fund, a $600M vehicle. For more information, go to https://colcap.com/

About Greenspring Associates

Greenspring Associates was founded in 2000 to focus solely on venture capital investments. Through a comprehensive platform, the Firm serves as a lifecycle partner for fund managers and entrepreneurs, investing across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Greenspring Associates currently manages over $10 billion in committed capital across a variety of specialized venture strategies on behalf of a diverse group of global investors. For more information on Greenspring Associates, please visit its website at www.greenspringassociates.com .

