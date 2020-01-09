BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the selection of Microsoft as its preferred and strategic cloud provider to support technology architecture and modernization for the Company’s Ecommerce website and enterprise analytics platform. The strategic agreement supports Tractor Supply’s ONETractor strategy of leveraging physical and digital assets to deliver personalized, convenient shopping experiences anytime, anywhere and in any way customers choose.



“As Tractor Supply is committed to providing legendary service to our customers, this partnership with Microsoft to enhance our analytics platform will deliver insights that help us better understand our customers, while offering products and services that truly meet their needs,” said Rob Mills, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer. “We believe that this collaboration with Microsoft will help us drive innovation and stay nimble when responding to market changes and our customers’ ever-evolving needs.”

“Organizations like Tractor Supply Company add value for customers by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure,” said Keith Mercier, General Manager, WW Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft Corp. “By leveraging Microsoft cloud technologies, businesses can enable new capabilities to support their digital transformation.”

As part of the agreement, Tractor Supply will leverage cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365, for enterprise initiatives supporting both the in-store and digital experience. The analytics engine will provide better insights and enable deeper personalization to tailor the customer’s shopping experience. It will also create business intelligence to drive enterprise-wide analytics to support the Company’s ONETractor strategy.

Tractor Supply has also selected Microsoft Azure to support the upgrade of its Ecommerce platform at www.TractorSupply.com . The Azure cloud solution will allow Tractor Supply to deploy workloads at scale while remaining elastic and agile to support changing demand.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360