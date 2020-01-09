Denver, Colorado, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work World, a workwear focused specialty retailer, has been acquired by Gart Capital Partners (GCP), positioning the company for significant future growth.

Founded in 1990, Work World is a California-based specialty retailer focused on outfitting the working person with the best safety footwear, work apparel brands and personal protective equipment in America. For nearly 30 years, Work World has solely focused on providing the largest selection of quality, top-brand products including Carhartt, Timberland Pro, Dickies, Keen Utility, Wolverine, Caterpillar, Ben Davis, Wrangler, Levi’s, 5.11, Ariat and others at the best prices.

Dan Meyer, a co-owner of Work World and its General Manager since inception, will continue in his leadership role and as an investor alongside Gart Capital Partners post-transaction. Meyer and his team have grown Work World from its original location in Fairfield, Calif., to 23 locations across California and northern Nevada.

“We are excited to partner with Gart Capital Partners as we embark on our next phase of growth and capitalize on the wonderful market opportunity we have in front of us: Serving a growing number of working-class customers,” Meyer said. “Helping small businesses and their workers to work safer, better and more comfortably is our focus and we look forward to doing that on an even larger scale going forward.”

With a long history of investing in consumer-focused companies and in specialty retail, Gart Capital Partners’ goal is to help Work World’s management team grow the company into the leading workwear-focused retail chain in the Western U.S.

"Gart Capital Partners identified Work World as one of the leading specialty retailers of workwear products in America and we are excited to partner with Dan, management, and Work World’s brand partners to grow the company within its current markets and into new markets via new stores and strategic acquisitions,” said Alex Gart, Partner at GCP. “It is clear that Work World’s customers value the company’s broad but dedicated selection and strong customer service, keystone attributes for a specialty retail concept.”

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Work World in the transaction.

###

About Work World: Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vacaville, Calif., Work World is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and other safety equipment for a variety of workers. Work World sells and distributes its products via 23 retail locations across California and Nevada, an online retail site, and through B2B relationships with local small and medium sized businesses. For more information, please visit www.workworld.com.

About Gart Capital Partners: Gart Capital Partners is a private equity investment partnership located in Denver, Colorado. GCP is focused on lower middle market consumer and service-oriented investment opportunities. The firm is a division of The Gart Companies, a family investment office with diversified holdings. Since inception, The Gart Companies have executed over 100 site-level acquisitions and have opened over 200 new store locations across 8 platforms including Gart Brothers Sporting Goods Company, Specialty Sports Ventures, Running Specialty Group, Bag N Baggage, and GolfTEC. For more information, please visit www.gartcompanies.com/gart-capital.

Alex Gart Gart Capital Partners 303.333.1933 agart@gartco.com