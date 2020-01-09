CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERBIT LTD. (TSX Venture: IBIT) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed national phase applications in China for all six of its Patent Cooperation Treaty applications (see the Company’s November 29, 2019 press release), the first step in the patent process in China. Substantive examination requests have been made for all such filings.



The Company believes that pursuing patent protection in China for the technologies it is seeking to develop is a crucial part of its patent strategy moving forward, as the focus of the intellectual property world increasingly shifts towards Asia, with China’s State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) receiving a record 1.54 million patent applications in 2018, or nearly half the global total1.

Furthermore, seeking patent protection in China for our technologies seems ever more important since Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for an acceleration of blockchain development in China at a Politburo study session in October.

The next step in the process will be official confirmation from the Examination Department of SIPO in China of receipt of our applications, after which examiners in that department will conduct a preliminary examination of each of our patent applications.

In addition, in the United States, the Company has filed expedited examination requests for its Hypervisor, Hyperconvergence and Payload Layer applications. As previously announced, the Company has already filed an expedited examination request in the United States for its Chainception patent application, and expects initial feedback in early 2020.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Company continues to work with Xinova, LLC on a review and audit regarding the functionality and development of the Interbit™ platform. In conjunction with this, the Board is reviewing all strategic options and expects to provide an update to shareholders in Q1 2020.

The Company is also in the process of winding up all UK subsidiaries, given the departure of UK based employees.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company owns and is developing proprietary technologies and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

