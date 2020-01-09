JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG), the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers, announced today that it has been included in Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 list.



Regency was named as one of the top 10 companies in the Real Estate and Housing sector. The Company scored well across each of the Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") metrics, with a top-five ranking in the Real Estate and Housing sector in the Social metric. The Company has earned the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB®) Green Star recognition for five consecutive years. In 2018, Regency was recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers for their comprehensive employee benefits program, which aims to help team members achieve their personal health goals. When combined with consistently receiving the highest Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Governance QualityScore of “1”, Regency has demonstrated a continual commitment to its foundation of corporate responsibility.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in such an important area,” said Lisa Palmer, President and CEO of Regency Centers. “This is an incredible gathering of companies who care, and a powerful validation of being considerate corporate citizens. It’s critically important that every day we remain committed to living our values and always striving to do the right thing. We’d like to thank Newsweek for keeping a spotlight on the efforts of so many.”

Over 2,000 public companies were analyzed by Newsweek and data research firm Statista, in order to focus down on the top 300 companies in the nation that operate as good neighbors and citizens. This analysis was carried out in a four-phase process, consisting of an independent survey of 6,500 U.S. citizens. Key performance indicators were researched based on publicly available information from Corporate Annual Reports, CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports.



About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to our neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches more than 30 million people each month across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Statista

Statista is the global No. 1 business data platform. Statista, founded in 2007 in Germany, has around 700 employees in its offices in Hamburg, London, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Singapore and Tokyo. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence portal which conducts international market and consumer studies as well as surveys.

