Moody’s Investors Service renewed the credit rating of AS LHV Pank. The investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook was affirmed at the same level as a year ago.



Ratings assigned to AS LHV Pank by Moody’s Investors Service:

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2

Foreign- and local currency long-term bank deposit rating Baa1

Foreign- and local currency short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2

Baseline credit assessment (BCA) baa3

Adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3

The long-term deposit rating carries a stable outlook

When assigning the ratings, Moody’s assessed the quality and creditworthiness of the obligations of LHV Pank as well as the condition of the Estonian banking sector. With these ratings, Moody’s confirms that the financial profile of LHV is strong, as is its ability to serve the assumed obligations.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. There are over 430 people working at LHV and 202,000 clients are using its banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have about 177,000 active clients.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee