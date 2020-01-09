Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyde Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calgon Carbon Corporation, has announced that they have successfully submitted their application for U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval of the Hyde GUARDIAN-US product in accordance with the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060-14. This milestone represents the final step before the USCG’s final determination and indicates that the Independent Laboratory has accepted all testing and has recommended that the system meets the requirements for discharging ballast within the waters of the United States.

Testing of the system was conducted in challenging ‘sweet’ fresh water with less than 1 psu, with water down to a UVT level in the 40’s, and with the minimal holding times able to be processed by the test facility during the test cycles. The system was also proven to have no potential for regrowth in the ballast tanks as many tests were conducted with extended hold times.

Hyde Marine is one of the world’s most successful ballast water treatment (BWT) technology companies with more than 500 of its ballast water treatment systems sold to date. The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BWTS uses space efficient filtration and ultraviolet disinfection to treat ships' ballast water to prevent the spread of invasive species from port to port. The design of the system closely mirrors the existing Hyde GUARDIAN-Gold product, and customers can easily upgrade their existing equipment to meet the new treatment standard.

“Hyde Marine is very pleased to have completed this process,” said Chris Todd, Executive Director of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies. “During shipboard testing, we used one of our first customers as an upgrade platform to prove we could retrofit one of our earliest systems to our newest product. Our test plans proved a strenuous test of our system’s functionality, conclusively proving our ability to modulate flow to ensure proper dose, and demonstrating the effectiveness of our industry-exclusive Treatment Alarm.”

The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BTWS was tested with water containing organism counts far exceeding IMO and USCG requirements and was tested with the most demanding water conditions to challenge the limits of system performance. “We are confident that our system can perform to the expectations of our clients anywhere their vessels may go,” said Todd.

Hyde Marine’s new system features full, automatic flow regulation to ensure that as water quality changes, the system manages the entire treatment process to achieve compliance. Hyde Marine has also developed and tested an exclusive alarm which provides crews an indication that the system may be operating outside of the as-tested boundaries. This alarm allows crews to initiate contingency measures for potentially non-compliant water before arriving at the discharge port. This ensures that deballasting and cargo loading are not impacted.

“Hyde Marine has developed a ballast water treatment system that will change how people see our industry,” says Jim Coccagno, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Calgon Carbon, and President of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies. “Finally, a ship owner will know whether or not his treatment system is working – no matter where the ship is operating and what the water quality is. And, it is a system that anyone can easily use.”

Hyde Marine will now await the results of the U.S. Coast Guard’s review.

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.

Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

About Hyde Marine

Hyde Marine is part of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies LLC. With more than 100 years in the maritime industry and pioneering development of ballast water treatment technologies, Hyde Marine has become the leading U.S. manufacturer and educator regarding regulations, technologies, installation experiences, and challenges facing this sector. Since its initial launch in 1998, the Hyde GUARDIAN® BWTS has emerged as an industry leader featuring mechanical separation with filtration followed by UV disinfection – with more than 500 Hyde GUARDIAN units sold to date for installation in various ship types and sizes around the world.

