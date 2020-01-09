WAWA, Pa., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa announced today it has reached its goal to provide customers with 100% sustainably sourced coffee through its partnership with certified coffee growers. All Wawa regular brews and espresso-based beverages are now 100% sustainably sourced and all Wawa everyday brews now proudly bear the Rainforest Alliance seal.



The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization working to develop and promote farming standards that protect the environment and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities. These standards help to ensure farm workers have safe working conditions, housing, and access to medical care and schools for their children. Through achieving Rainforest Alliance certification, farms work to protect ecosystems, including wildlife habitat, water and soil.

Wawa Reserve Origin limited time offer brews will be sustainably sourced through either Rainforest Alliance or other certification. Effective Jan. 1, customers can also enjoy two new Wawa Reserve coffees:

Guatemala Santa Rosa, a Rainforest Alliance-certified medium roast with aromas of caramelized sugar and baking spices with notes of toasted grains, fruit and a milk finish

Sumatra Mandheling, a Fair Trade and Organic coffee with rich aromas of sweet cedar and baking spices with finishing notes of dried fruit and molasses

New Red Cup & Pour Bar Makeover

In addition to providing the highest quality of coffee, in more varieties than ever, Wawa is launching a vibrant new red cup with cheerful messages that embody the spirit of Wawa’s culture and commitment to serving local friends and neighbors.

“From the very beginning, keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture, and we’re proud to provide more flavors, options and solutions than ever before,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Innovation Officer. “It’s all a part of our ongoing commitment to fulfilling lives in 2020, a year in which we anticipate serving over 235 million cups of coffee to customers across our markets – more than ever before!”

In addition, the Wawa coffee pour bar has a new look, including new thermal wraps that visually show the roast intensity from Mild (Regular, Decaf, Hazelnut, French Vanilla) to Medium (100% Colombian, limited time offer Reserve Guatemala Santa Rosa) to Dark Roast (Dark Roast, Cuban Roast, limited time offer Reserve Sumatra Mandheling).



“We are excited to offer the most varieties ever available with nine roast blends, 100% sustainable practices, and a fun, new red cup design to provide our customers with the best experience possible,” Sherlock said.

About Wawa Reserve Coffees:

Wawa will continue providing its Reserve line of small-batch, limited-time only, specialty-grade coffees. Beans used to make these special varieties that follow a strict industry classification and are chosen according to overall cup quality, consistency, and the unique characteristics of their country of origin.

About Wawa’s Commitment to Quality Food:

As part of Wawa’s ongoing commitment to provide safe, fresh, high quality foods, the company has established a fully integrated food and product quality program, and is improving and formalizing the programs, standards, and audit criteria for the vendors who supply the food products we serve. The program builds upon Wawa’s founding commitment to fresh, safe and sustainable products, dating back more than 100 years ago, when the Wawa Family Dairy was the first to offer “physician certified” milk.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

