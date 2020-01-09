VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Love Ready today announces the official details of its inaugural event, the Real Love Ready Summit. Taking place on April 18, 2020, at Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, the first Real Love Ready Summit will feature world-leading relationship experts – including Esther Perel, Danielle LaPorte, Rachel Greenwald, Terri Cole, and Mark Groves – throughout an interactive, one-day event comprised of inspiring keynotes and a speaker panel discussion. Founded by Robin Ducharme, entrepreneur and former matchmaker, Real Love Ready is combating outdated stereotypes and helping people navigate the challenges in dating and being in relationships today.



“It has been so rewarding to see the elements of our first-ever Real Love Ready Summit come together and to have the honour of hosting renowned relationship experts like Esther Perel and Danielle LaPorte,” said Robin Ducharme, Founder of Real Love Ready. “Dating and relationships in this modern age are full of complexities. Our hope is that Real Love Ready – through beautifully curated events – will equip attendees with the necessary insight and tools they need to find and deepen the loving partnerships they desire.”

The Real Love Ready Summit will feature keynote speeches by the aforementioned industry experts, as well as an interactive panel discussion. Attendees will also have access to a vendor market, happy hour, and more.

"It doesn't matter if I'm speaking at a church in the UK, or theatre hall in NYC, I get asked the same question everywhere: 'Can you talk about self-love... and relationships,'" says Danielle LaPorte, a member of Oprah's Super Soul 100 and author of The Desire Map. "Yes, yes I can. For days. The connection between self-compassion and what you magnetize into your life is inextricable. I'm excited for Real Love Ready, in my hometown, to go deeper into how we bring our whole selves to life and intimacy of connection––that we all naturally crave."

Early Bird ticket sales for the Real Love Ready Summit are now open, with tickets beginning at $399 CAD (before tax) until February 14, 2020. Subsequently, ticket prices will increase by $100 CAD. The event will be held in the Ballroom at the stunning Fairmont Waterfront Hotel in Vancouver at 900 Canada Place.

To learn more about the Real Love Ready Summit and to register for a ticket, please visit https://www.realloveready.com/events .

About Real Love Ready

Real Love Ready is combating outdated stereotypes and helping people shift their perspectives about dating and relationships. As an entrepreneur and former matchmaker, Robin Ducharme has seen – firsthand – how people are experiencing changes in dating culture, and not always for the better. Real Love Ready curates high-profile events that offer an actionable path to finding and deepening love. Blending education with entertainment, Real Love Ready events provide inspiration and practical guidance. By offering unique access to global relationship experts, and the opportunity to engage in honest conversations, Real Love Ready will inspire you to show up with an open mind, a growth mindset and relentless compassion.

