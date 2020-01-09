NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Travel & Meetings market, which reaches 90% of the U.S. travel marketplace including qualified travel advisors, meeting planners, and travel industry professionals, begins a new decade with a robust portfolio of events, content, eLearning as well as new, innovative solutions for both buyers and sellers. Leading the team is Ruthanne Terrero , who has been promoted to Vice President of the Travel & Meetings Group.



An expert in the travel and hospitality industries and luxury travel, in particular, Terrero is the founding Editorial Director of Luxury Travel Advisor magazine and the founder of Travel Agent magazine’s annual 30Under30 program. Throughout her time at Questex she has served as the Travel Market’s VP/Editorial Director, overseeing Luxury Travel Advisor, Travel Agent magazine, LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com, Travel Agent Central, and Meeting Spotlight. Earlier in her career, Terrero served as the Editor of Hotel Business and executive editor of Leisure Travel News. She speaks frequently at industry events, educating both suppliers and the travel advisor audience on the latest trends and best practices.

“Ruthanne is an industry trailblazer and she’s passionate about the industry as well as travel and meeting professionals. Ruthanne is the perfect person to lead our Travel & Meetings group into 2020 and beyond as we launch new products and solutions,” said John Siefert, Questex Group President.

Siefert added, “At Questex we’re excited to create new, innovative solutions. We recently launched The Beauty Experience , a digital and live event platform for beauty professionals, and Impact CBD , a content-based live event and digital platform that delves into the evolving and fast-paced world of CBD, in our Beauty and Wellness group. Our mission is to continue to produce innovative solutions that bring buyers and sellers together in the Travel and Meetings industry.”

The Travel & Meetings group recently launched Cruise Central , a new destination site that equips agents and advisors with an array of tools to position and sell cruise experiences during wave season. Earlier this month, the Travel & Meetings group launched its annual Awards of Excellence , where Luxury Travel Advisors vote for the best of the best in luxury travel suppliers, destinations, and hotels and the winners are announced at Ultra Summit , which will take place May 31-June 2, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

In 2020, Luxury Travel Advisor celebrates its 15th anniversary, which will be commemorated with a number of online and print celebrations, including a "Where Are They Now" retrospective in June, which will highlight all of the advisors who have graced the magazine's cover over the years.

Jordan Tielmann has also been promoted to Director, Business Development and Operations for Questex’s Prosumer Group where she will develop synergy between the Travel & Meetings groups events, content, and eLearning to create integrated solutions for buyers and sellers. Tielmann led Travel Agent University’s (TAU) digital education platform designed for travel advisors. TAU has more than 50 training programs for travel advisors to participate in with over 90,000 active US and Canadian members. Tielmann spearheaded the transformation of the TAU business from a sponsorship model funded by destination tourism boards, hotel brands, and cruise lines around the globe into a subscription model. Tielmann will replicate TAU’s success to create innovative products in the Travel & Meetings market.

In addition, Andi Washington , who has a proven record of creating integrated solutions for travel companies, has been promoted to Sales Director and will now lead Questex’s Travel & Meetings digital and eLearning sales.

Questex’s Travel & Meetings market connects buyers and sellers at every point in the buying journey. Questex offers Exhibitions, Conferences, Hosted Buyer, and Networking events in the Travel and Meetings market that brings buyers and sellers together as buyers move from discovering a problem to identifying features and functionality of a solution to selecting a provider to making a purchase through advocacy. Questex’s digital properties work in partnership with its events to drive year-round engagement and touchpoints with customers.

Questex’s Travel & Meetings portfolio includes:

TravelAgentCentral.com

Travel Agent magazine

Travel Agent University

Luxury Travel Advisor magazine

LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com

Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit

Travel Industry Exchange

Meetings Spotlight

Global Meetings & Incentive Travel Exchange

Caribbean Meetings & Incentive Travel Exchange

For additional information on Questex’s Travel & Meetings market, visit: https://www.questex.com/markets/travel .

