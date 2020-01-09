DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that it delivered its first commercial shipment of Rocket High, California Limonada (California Lemonade), and California Sabor Te Negro (California Black Tea). This initial phase of the beverage purchase order was delivered to CBD Life’s warehouse in Laredo, Texas and was successfully imported into Mexico.



Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “I’m pleased to officially announce that CBD Life’s beverages have been delivered and soon will be on their way to select accounts throughout Mexico.”

Mr. Welch continued, “This agreement with CBD Life took considerable time to develop. There were numerous challenges to overcome for both companies. In the end, we harnessed an opportunity to use our expertise to create superior beverages. We will continue to develop innovative beverage options for CBD Life as they grow their portfolio of flavors. We are proud to be a part of their dynamic future.”

Janko Ruiz de Chávez, Founder and Chief Operating Officer for CBD Life, stated, “We are very excited to have reached the point of soon being able to deliver Rocket High, California Limonada (California Lemonade), and California Sabor Te Negro (California Black Tea) to our key accounts in Mexico. Our business initiatives around cannabidiol are beginning to take shape in Mexico.”

Mr. Ruiz de Chávez concluded, “The goal of CBD Life is to develop its own branded products and be one of the largest distributors of cannabidiol products imported from the United States. Rocky Mountain High Brands certainly plays a large part in our future as we believe these beverages will be a huge success throughout Mexico. As the first Mexican company integrating the products into formal channels, we are forecasting a high success rate in the market.”

