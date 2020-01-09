NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services, and agribusiness, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a controlling interest in a leading startup accelerator with a portfolio of innovative companies in high growth industries. Once closed, the target accelerator will be renamed the AXXA Venture Fund and the current team of senior VC professionals will stay on with the Fund and join Exxe’s Advisory Board. These investment and management professionals will bring their expertise and experience with the existing portfolio of carefully selected companies along with a pipeline of future portfolio targets.



As is the case with typical VC funds, Exxe Group is targeting at least 10x return via exit through an IPO or outright sale per portfolio company, with early stage investments exhibiting hockey stick-type growth. Given the current structure, typical median portfolio company valuations are expected to reach the $8-10M euro mark from their seed or friends and family stage to Series A investment. Overall, the expected exponential asset gains via annual portfolio revenue and profit growth and company exits could serve as the single greatest asset driver for Exxe Group and its shareholders, going forward.

Acquisition Overview

This event marks the Company’s first direct foray into the venture capital industry following the blockbuster heat paint transaction during the fourth quarter of 2019. Once closed, the current deal will serve as the anchor for Exxe Group’s financial services operations. In addition, due to its multi-pronged revenue and investment strategy, management believes that this segment will serve as a consistent, exponential revenue and asset driver. The current 16 portfolio companies represent some of the fastest growing industries including technology, health care, AI, media and entertainment, and fashion. These 16 startups were selected from thousands of candidates and are currently guided by a group of seasoned French investors and VC professionals with a focus on profitability and asset growth. Following a future Exxe investment round, management expects to attract interest from prominent VC firms to participate or lead a follow-on round in either the Fund or its direct portfolio companies.

It should be noted that the underlying portfolio firms already boast cash flow positive and in some cases, net profit status. Significant and varied cross-selling and business development opportunities exist and are already being explored. In addition to setting up companies for exits at premium valuations, management plans to add new portfolio companies to build revenue streams and assets with explosive growth potential. As an emerging player in the VC space, this fund expands Exxe Group’s access to a new, established pool of qualified investors from the EU that could use a direct investment in Exxe shares as a proxy for early stage, EU-based startups, in which Exxe will control.

The entire transaction is valued at 10 Million and management is in the process of transferring interest in each of the startups over the next 30 days. Exxe plans to inform investors on the progress with each of the startups plus new targets via Exxe Group press releases and company website blogs. An 8K equivalent will be filed regarding this transaction once Exxe Group’s Reg A offering is completed and the final submission should occur in a matter of weeks.

Management Statement

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, PHD, CEO of Exxe Group noted: “We are very excited to bring a highly regarded accelerator fund and its leadership into the Exxe Group family. We are confident that the portfolio companies, our current group of companies and our shareholders, stand to benefit from this transaction. Through this fund, Exxe investors will indirectly have ownership in a series of exciting early stage ventures at the ground level that are poised to drive exponential asset growth as they meet their objectives with the aid of Exxe management and improved access to capital, thus fostering a high probability of winners. Plus, the current and new targets can enjoy meaningful business development synergy with existing Exxe Group assets."

Boris Matsokhin, Director of Strategy at Exxe Group added: “Given the current positioning, some of the startups could evolve into future unicorns such as UBER and Airbnb, with exits at premium valuations of 10x or more of the original seed stage valuations. Led by experienced VC pros, a number of startups have already demonstrated a proven track record of increased valuation since inception.”

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

