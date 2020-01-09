SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West , the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event, today announced two new show features – MD&M Innovation Lab and Medtech Wall – will debut at the conference’s 35th edition taking place February 11 - 13, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Attendees will be inspired as they interact with past and present technologies and advancements from the ever-changing Medical Design and Manufacturing industry. To register for press credentials, please visit: MD&MWest.informa.com/2020/Media .



MD&M Innovation Lab

Showcasing the latest end-product technologies across the medical device industry, the MD&M Innovation Lab will provide attendees an intimate environment to engage with some of medtech’s most cutting-edge technologies right on the show floor. Participating companies include AddiFab Inc., which will be demoing its 3D printer, as well as A & W Engineering Works, bio-T, De Oro Devices, Ethicon Inc., and HiPic, Inc. A number of previous Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs) winning companies will also be displaying products including 3B Medical, Inc., AstraZeneca, Elvie, Suture Ease, and United Orthopedic Corporation.

Medtech Wall

Within the MD&M Innovation Lab, attendees will also have the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane via the Medtech Wall, displaying “40 years of medtech innovation” in the spirit of MD&M West’s 35th anniversary and Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry’s (MD+DI) 40th. “The introduction of technology into healthcare welcomed massive advancements for the medical device community,” said Hayley Haggarty, General Manager, MD&M West. “As we enter a new decade, we felt it was important to reflect upon the past and commemorate major medtech milestones including engineering-related developments, game-changing medical devices, regulatory milestones, mega-mergers, and more that were instrumental to the industry’s ongoing advancement.”

MD&M West has been a staple of the medical community for almost 35 years, providing a platform for professionals to network with one another, exchange ideas, draw inspiration, overcome challenges, and source the latest products. “With astonishing innovations coming to medicine and healthcare nearly every single day, we’re excited to bring these new features to this year’s MD&M West. Attendees have the opportunity to interact and view our industry from both a historical and forward-looking lens,” said Matt Logan, Executive Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing Group, Informa Markets. “While the evolution of our industry is ongoing and constantly giving us new technologies and products, we are also pleased to welcome back 40 MD&M West exhibitors that will be returning for the 35th consecutive year. Their loyalty reinforces the high degree of value our show provides our exhibiting customers and ultimately the lives of patients their products go on to change.”

Returning 35-Year Exhibitors

