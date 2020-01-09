TR-1

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: PAYPOINT PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON, ENGLAND 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name N/A City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/01/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 09/01/2020 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.25% N/A 16.25% 68,359,255



Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 15.01% N/A 15.01% 68,237,722







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B02QND93 11,110,762



N/A 16.25% N/A SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,110,762



16.25%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

















































































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:



Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

END