Albany, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York, making this the 12th consecutive year the Capital Region’s #1 health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“CDPHP employees bring passion, energy, and commitment to their roles each and every day, often going above and beyond the call of duty to make our members’ lives better,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Our community is a better place because of their work within these four walls and beyond, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team for yet another outstanding recognition,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

CDPHP employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

401(k) program

Tuition reimbursement

Leadership development program

On-site fitness center with a full-time fitness specialist

On-site cafeteria

On-site farmers’ market

On-site dry cleaning

Worksite wellness programs and health screenings

Much more!

CDPHP employees also have the opportunity to participate in annual fundraising campaigns to support organizations committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our community. In 2019 alone, CDPHP employees raised nearly $85,000, a portion of which will go to Addictions Care Center of Albany and the fight against the opioid crisis.

CDPHP will be honored at an awards dinner in Albany in May, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com