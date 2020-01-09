Paris, 9 January 2020 – 5:45 PM CET - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced that it will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, San Francisco, January 13-15, 2020 Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, will deliver a corporate presentation and provide a clinical development update to investors on the Prima System Tuesday, January 14, 10:00 AM PST – Room Davidson – level 4 at Parc 55 San Francisco

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco



Pixium Vision will also take this opportunity to meet with existing and new investors during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco at that time.

****

Contacts

Pixium Vision







Didier Laurens, CFO

investors@pixium-vision.com



+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume Van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 69 99 37 83





About PRIMA

PRIMA is a new generation miniaturized and totally wireless sub-retinal implant. The 2x2 millimeters wide and 30 microns thick photovoltaic chip contains 378 electrodes. Implanted under the retina via a minimally invasive surgical procedure, it acts like an array of tiny solar panels powered by pulsed near infrared light projected from a miniature projector integrated into augmented reality glasses, along with a mini camera. PRIMA is designed to restore sight in patients blinded by retinal dystrophies – a very significant unmet medical need. The target population includes patients with atrophic dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD), and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). In addition to a clinical trial with five atrophic dry-AMD patients in France, PRIMA is approved for a similar five-patients study in USA.

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Pixium Vision is in clinical stage with PRIMA, its sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant system, designed for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit: www.pixium-vision.com ;

And follow us on: @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

http://www.institut-vision.org/fr/

Attachment