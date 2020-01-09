Northbrook, IL, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Check Quantum DS, a high-speed check transport with 12 sorting pockets, is now available worldwide with dual front and rear endorsement capability. The new model can be ordered now through Digital Check global partners and distributors.

Digital Check introduced the enhanced Quantum DS in a limited release to select customers in Southeast Asia. After a comprehensive pilot program, it joins the main Digital Check product lineup.

This new front-endorsing feature is especially important because it replicates a key feature of the much larger and more expensive reader/sorters it was designed to supplant, says Alex Trombetta, Digital Check’s vice president of international sales.

“A typical customer orders a Quantum DS to replace an old ‘Big Iron’ reader/sorter that is being retired,” Trombetta explains. “These devices may be decades old – but they are very expensive, room-sized machines that are still extremely fast and powerful. Many of these devices are still being used for dual-sided endorsing, and so there is a substantial demand for that capability.”

Full-sized reader/sorters – which can measure more than 6.5m (20 feet) long and weigh over 1,000 kg (1 ton) – were the gold standard for scanning and sorting checks and other documents in the latter half of the 20th century, but are no longer in production. Most of those still in service are also approaching the end of their official support lifetimes, making the availability of spare parts and maintenance a challenge.

“As product lifecycles end, the problem of maintaining equipment that may be 20 or 30 years old becomes as expensive as it is difficult. Most of our clients who are still using reader/sorters are looking to replace them because of the headache that maintenance presents,” Trombetta says. “Because the Quantum DS is based on proven designs that remain in production today, they know it will be able to do the job for years to come.”

Most key “moving parts” of the Quantum DS are based on other Digital Check scanner models currently in mass production, most notably the SmartSource Professional series. Because of the common components with this and other current models, parts and supplies are readily available, as well as much less expensive than those for reader/sorters.

Digital Check is accepting orders for the new Quantum DS with front endorsing effective immediately, pending standard lead times – please contact your local Digital Check partner or distributor for details. The standard model of the Quantum DS, with rear endorser only, remains available with no changes.

