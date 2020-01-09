OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

9 January 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 1,817,245 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 44.7p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.5p per share, payable on 9 January 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 20 January 2020.

Mr Alexander Hambro, a director of the Company, was allotted 1,815 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 44.7p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 55,913 representing less than 0.2% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 291,954,122 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520