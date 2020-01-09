regulated release

information regarding the total voting rights and shares of Klépierre
as of december 31, 2019

Paris – January 9, 2020

Number of shares as of December 31, 2019

Date 12/31/2019
Company name Klépierre
Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
Mnemonic LI
Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISIN FR0000121964
Total number of shares 302,664,095
Total number of voting rights  
Number of theoretical voting rights(1) 302,664,095
Number of exercisable voting rights(2 288,736,070

Change in the number of shares since the release of the latest annual financial statements

Total number of shares as of December 31, 2018   314,356,063
Number of shares canceled on February 20, 2019   6,932,462
Number of shares canceled on June 21, 2019   2,828,962
Number of shares canceled on December 17, 2019   1,930,544
Total number of shares as of December 31, 2019   302,664,095


 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

investor relations
Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com





 

([1]) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers).



 

([2])  Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.



 

 

Attachment