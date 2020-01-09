regulated release

information regarding the total voting rights and shares of Klépierre

as of december 31, 2019

Paris – January 9, 2020

Number of shares as of December 31, 2019

Date 12/31/2019 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 302,664,095 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(1) 302,664,095 Number of exercisable voting rights(2) 288,736,070

Change in the number of shares since the release of the latest annual financial statements

Total number of shares as of December 31, 2018 314,356,063 Number of shares canceled on February 20, 2019 6,932,462 Number of shares canceled on June 21, 2019 2,828,962 Number of shares canceled on December 17, 2019 1,930,544 Total number of shares as of December 31, 2019 302,664,095





ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

([1]) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers).







([2]) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.







