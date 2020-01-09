IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that the Company will participate in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida. The Company’s discussion will begin at 10:30 AM ET on Monday, January 13, 2020.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this discussion from our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 24 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

