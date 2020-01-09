WEST HILLS, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a global leader in test and technology solutions and services, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Company of the Year Award for 2019 Global Asset Management and Optimization in Test Equipment.



Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.



"As a global market leader with an integrated service offering, Electro Rent is well positioned to continue capturing significant revenue potential from such advanced services. Electro Rent is a recognized enterprise service provider that enables complete visibility of test assets more efficiently across projects and locations. Electro Rent is committed to improving the standard business model used in the test equipment market and to transforming the industry with its unique combination of three offerings: real-time management dashboards and analytics to optimize asset movement and logistics; controlled procurement activities to reduce hidden costs; and integrated service options, including calibration and repair management as well as the renting and selling of underutilized test equipment," says Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.



Dirk de Waart, Global Chief Operating Officer for Electro Rent, commented, "We're beyond pleased to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Our solution is unique in the market and addresses an urgent need for organizations to get more out of their test equipment budgets."



Find Additional information about Electro Rent's Asset Optimization solutions.



About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent's rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education and general electronics and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com

Electro Rent is a registered trademark of Electro Rent. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Alexis Lundy Electro Rent 8183746297 alexis.lundy@electrorent.com