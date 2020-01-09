LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over US$ 2.13 billion by 2026.



In 2018, North America held the major share of the global market for the Hepatitis B vaccine and the region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The region is primarily gaining growth owing to the increasing number of cases affected by the Hepatitis B virus. The region is also having potential share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), around 1.25 million Americans had chronic hepatitis B in the year 2004 and according to the WHO 2019 estimates for America region, 0.7% of the population is infected with the Hepatitis B virus.

The combination vaccines segment accounted for the major share by type in the hepatitis B vaccine market due to its characteristics of protection against multiple causative agents. The combination vaccine also decreases the cost of packaging, which is administered for individual vaccines and is also contributing to the segment market growth. For instance, a combination vaccine name Twinrix can protect against both hepatitis B and hepatitis A. Some of the other combination vaccines names include Ambirix, Comvax, and Hexacima/ Hexyon.

On the basis of dose, the 3-Dose Schedule segment is dominating the market with a major share. The segment is particularly gaining positive growth because it is prominently recommended for the infants due to the high risk of the virus which can develop a lifelong infection if they are exposed to the hepatitis B virus. Furthermore, VBI Vaccines Inc. announced the company’s abstract based on the 3-Dose hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine, which is selected for a late-breaker oral presentation at IDWeek 2019, in Washington, D.C. Moreover, 2-dose schedule hepatitis B vaccine is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the estimated period. HEPLISAV-B is the first and only 2-dose hepatitis B vaccine offered by Dynavax Technologies Corporation is approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Hospitals segment by end-user exhibited maximum growth in the year 2018 and the segment is also anticipated to continue with the same pace over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The segment is having potential share owing to the large volume of product sales in the hospitals. The first dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended to be administered before the discharge of infants from the hospitals, which is supporting the segment growth.

Some of the leading competitors are Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Indian Immunologicals Limited, LG Chem, KM Biologics, Dynavax Technologies, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Hepatitis B Vaccine companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Hepatitis B Vaccine industry. Major players are also moving into new regions with advanced technologies to treat hepatitis B virus-infected people better.

Some of the key observations regarding Hepatitis B Vaccine industry include:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved VAXELIS, a diphtheria, and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis adsorbed, inactivated poliovirus, haemophilus B conjugate, and hepatitis B vaccine particularly for children from 6 weeks to 4 years of age.

Sanofi and Merck have developed VAXELIS as part of a joint-partnership. The companies are working to maximize the production of VAXELIS to meet expected demand in the U.S. market. The companies are additionally working to fill the supply and demand gap till 2020.

LG Chem. will receive US$33.4 million (37 billion won) from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the development of a six-in-one vaccine. LG Chem’s six-in-one vaccine that prevents six diseases with high mortality rates in infants, including diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, meningitis, and poliomyelitis.

In 2017, Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved HEPLISAV-B for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

In 2018, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson entered into an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize ARO-HBV, a Phase 1/2 subcutaneous, RNAi therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

