718 Boxster and 718 Cayman model ranges for 2020 are now available to order

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman model ranges for 2020 are now available to order

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada Ltd. (PCL) has announced equipment updates and revealed pricing for its model year 2020 line-up of 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman.



Following the announcement of the 718 T models as well as the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the remainder of the range sees the addition of Dolomite Silver, Gentian Blue, and Aventurine Green exterior colours to their palette for 2020.

The 718 Boxster prices now starts at $66,800 and the 718 Boxster S at $81,700. The new 2020 718 Cayman pricing now begin at $64,400 and $79,300 for the 718 Cayman S model. This translates to an increase of $700 over the respective 2019 models. The 718 GTS versions available in 2019 are not returning for the new model year.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada| facebook.com/porsche | Instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/555cb684-ca8c-464f-8030-b5015daa1f0e