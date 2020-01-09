Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Data:

87% of people believe that transportation is a major problem in American cities

69% of current suburban and rural dwellers would consider moving to a city if there were better transportation options

More than 90% believe electric scooters and bikes will improve upon transportation problems in American cities

69% of those surveyed believe flying cars will play a role in improving transportation in American Cities.

Segway-Ninebot, a leading global enterprise in the fields of transportation and service robotics, recently set out to understand how Americans think about personal transportation and how mobility will transform our cities in the future. According to a new survey, conducted last month by Pollfish and DKC Analytics, 87 percent of people believe that transportation is a major problem in American cities and 94 percent feel that innovation is important in solving this problem. At a panel that took place today at CES titled “How Smart Cities Move,” featuring Julie Tang, Marketing Director and Jack Gillin, Director of Business Growth at Segway, and Ibraheen Inam, Senior Control System Engineer at Segway-Ninebot, Aarti Tandon, co-founder & CEO Smart City Expo Atlanta, and Brenna Berman, CEO City Tech Collaborative, future-forward solutions were discussed along with survey findings about what Americans want to see happen right now.

From stalled subways in New York City, to the sprawl and impossible traffic of Los Angeles, transportation in U.S. cities has been considered problematic for a long time, driving many to choose to make their homes in suburbs, exurbs, and rural communities instead. In fact, according to the survey, nearly 70 percent of current suburban and rural dwellers would consider moving to a city if there were better transportation options. A category leader in short-distance transportation, Segway is currently working on a full range of mobility solutions meant to enable people to get from point A to point B more easily and efficiently and work seamlessly within the Smart City ecosystem.

The biggest shift in urban transportation since the rise of Uber and Lyft is the ascension of the electric scooter. Overall, Segway supplies about 70 percent of the shared scooter industry globally and is one of the key reasons why scooters are both omnipresent and appealing to commuters around the world. In fact, 89 percent of those participating in the survey are familiar with electric scooters, despite their short duration on the market and more than 90 percent believe electric scooters and bikes will improve upon transportation problems in American cities.

At CES 2020, Segway is introducing a full suite of intra-city transportation solutions that will improve upon the current options. Scooters such as the Max 2.2, Ninebot KickScooter Air T15, and Ninebot KickScooter T60 Powered by Segway are more rugged than previous generations of kickscooters to help withstand repeated use on city streets, equipped with smart technology, and designs that make them easier to control. The new Ninebot eScooter and Ninebot eMoped will enable riders to navigate mid- to long-range travel more efficiently.

Beyond kickscooters, eScooters, and eMopeds, the majority of those surveyed are ready for the future. Eighty percent of respondents believe personal pods, which are electric, motorized vehicles designed for one person to quickly and safely take short trips, will play a role in improving transportation in American cities. In 2020, Segway-Ninebot is introducing the Segway S-Pod, which will let riders travel safely and rapidly through closed campuses such as airports, theme parks and corporate campuses. They also have a version of this planned for the near future—an enclosed, automated pod that will let passengers get from point A to B in city neighborhoods both safely and efficiently.

Looking beyond the ground, to the sky, many Americans believe the future of transportation will be overhead. Nearly 70% of those surveyed believe flying cars will play a role in improving transportation in American cities. While Segway is not working on a flying car just yet, Segway is designing mobility for the future of cities, creating new devices that transform how we get around urban centers. Segway is currently working on fully networked solutions that will enable kickscooters and the rest of Segway-Ninebot’s mobility line-up to be summoned via an app to self-drive where the passengers are waiting. They have also created a line of delivery robots that will be able to function outdoors, and a combination personal transporter robot that can transport people while also functioning as security for a perimeter even without the rider on board. Check the video here to get a quick peek at the future.

Julie Tang, Marketing Director at Segway said, “Segway is building mobility solutions for the future of the city, creating the devices we utilize today and will one day depend on to get around urban environments. The survey results show that innovation, like the electric kickscooter, is sorely needed to make transportation easier and more reliable in cities. That is why Segway is continuing to create new solutions to help people move, building on top of smart city infrastructure and collaborating with government officials and other partners.”

Segway-Ninebot currently has all of its latest products at its CES booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, #25602. To download assets, please click here.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 adults in the United States was surveyed December 16-17, 2019. The margin of error is 3.2% and no additional weighting was done to the initial sample. Pollfish's survey platform deliver online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, the US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012.

As Segway and Ninebot completed their strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. Today, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

