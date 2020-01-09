Dallas, TX, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has donated $25,000 to the Community Enterprise Foundation™ to help support Australia’s bushfire relief efforts through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



Bendigo Bank has partnered with The Salvation Army, along with the bank’s charitable arm, Community Enterprise Foundation™, to set up the National Bushfire Disaster Appeal fund where 100% of all donations will be used in a range of locally identified charitable areas to provide relief and recovery in the fire-affected communities.



“Associa and Associa Cares remains committed to communities around the world. The destruction of the Australia bushfire is incomprehensible,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The donation to the Community Enterprise Foundation will help provide assistance to those directly affected by the devastating fires. Our thoughts go out to the residents of Australia and the firefighters who are battling every day to keep everyone safe.”



“The fires in Australia have been catastrophic. The overseas support provided to assist those who have lost their homes with all their belongings is the very embodiment of community,” stated Alisha Fisher, chief executive director of Strata Community Association.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com