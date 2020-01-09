Lykill fjármögnun hf. (LYKILL) conducted an auction of 8-month bills in a new series, LYKILL200915. The auction attracted bids amounting to ISK 1,620 million. Lykill accepted offers in the amount of ISK 800 million.

The bills were sold at a yield of 4.05% (simple interest rates). The date of issue and settlement is on 15 January 2020.

Fossar Markets managed the auction.

The bills are to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 15 January 2020.