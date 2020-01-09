LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) has released the official trailer for its upcoming adventure comedy SPY INTERVENTION, releasing theatrically and on VOD on February 14, 2019.



From Sprockefeller Productions and producer Sunil Perkash (Salt, Enchanted) and director Drew Mylrea, the film stars Drew Van Acker (TV’s “Pretty Little Liars”) as Corey Gage, the world’s greatest spy. After meeting the love of his life, Pam Grayson played by Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Corey chooses to trade in his action-packed life as a spy for the world of quaint, suburban dinner parties. However, it doesn't take long for Corey to become bored with his new normal and when an evil plot to ruin the world arises, he’s drawn back to his old life in SPY INTERVENTION.

Rounding out the cast of stars are Blake Anderson (TV’s “Workaholics”), Brittany Furlan (We Are Your Friends), Max Silvestri (Table 19), Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!), Brian Sacca (The Wolf of Wall Street), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Lane Garrison (Shooter).

“Our auteur director's unique and quirky vision makes Spy Intervention the kind of delightful fun we used to have with movies but with a very modern spin,” says producer Sunil Perkash. “Drew Van Acker gives a star making performance as he charms unabashedly, and Poppy is a delight as the spouse who married the former spy,” adds Perkash, who also notes that “Blake Anderson’s comic brilliance is laugh out loud Funny and I cannot wait for audiences to see the hilarious Brittany Furlan who also makes us laugh out loud without even trying!"

SPY INTERVENTION will open in several major theatrical markets including Los Angeles, Huston, Cleveland, Dallas and many others.

SYNOPSIS

When Corey Gage (Drew Van Acker), the world's greatest spy, suddenly meets the woman of his dreams (Poppy Delevingne), he decides to abandon his adventurous existence and settles for the security of suburbia - a quaint existence he's never known. It doesn't take long for him to be completely bored and while he refuses to admit it, when an evil plot to ruin the world pushes his former spy friend (Blake Anderson) to enact a "spy intervention," he is easily convinced that if he returns to his old life, the adventure will not only help save his listless marriage, it will also save the world. SPY INTERVENTION also stars Natasha Bassett, Brittany Furlan and Max Silvestri.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Theatrical/VOD Release Date: February 14, 2020

Written by: Mark Famiglietti & Lane Garrison

Directed by: Drew Mylrea

Produced by: Sunil Perkash, Ryan R. Johnson, Martin Sprock, Anil Yadav and Akaash Yadav

Starring: Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Natasha Bassett, Max Silvestri, Brittany Furlan and Blake Anderson

Running Time: 92 min

Rating: Not Rated

