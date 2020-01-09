CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities today announces the promotion of Brian Natwick to President and Chief Operating Officer. Natwick will assume oversight of all development and construction for the multifamily and commercial businesses of Crescent Communities and will report to Todd Mansfield, Chairman and CEO. The Company also announces the appointment of Brendan Pierce to lead its commercial business.



“The growth and success of Crescent Communities’ multifamily business is a byproduct of Brian’s business acumen and ability to lead,” commented Todd Mansfield. “With his leadership, we have assembled an exceptional team, and we have been named one of the top 25 multifamily developers in the nation. I am excited to work alongside Brian in his new role and look forward to the additional contributions he will make.”

Natwick joined Crescent Communities in 2006 and has served as President of the company’s multifamily business since 2011. He championed the creation of the NOVEL multifamily brand and extended the footprint of Crescent Communities to western markets including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

“I am both excited and honored to assume this new role,” Natwick said of his promotion. “It is a privilege to work alongside our talented team of real estate development professionals in some of the most rapidly growing markets across the country. I look forward to leading the expansion of our mixed-use investments and reinforcing a unified commitment to our mission: ‘Build Community and Better People’s Lives.’”

Natwick is a graduate of the University of Florida (BS Construction Management) and Queens University McColl School of Business, where he serves on the Board of Advisors. Recently he joined the board for Apartment Life, a national faith-based non-profit that has been serving the apartment industry since 2000. He is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Urban Land Institute, National Multi Housing Council, and National Association of Home Builders (Multifamily Leadership Board). Natwick also served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, and formerly served as board chair for the organization.

In addition, Brendan Pierce will join Crescent Communities as Senior Managing Director of Commercial Development in February and will serve as a member of the Crescent Communities Investment Committee. Pierce previously worked with The Keith Corporation, a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Charlotte, for 16 years, where he has been the office development partner and was responsible for sourcing development and acquisition ventures throughout the U.S. and abroad. Pierce also managed leasing for The Keith Corporation’s office portfolio. He will report to Brian Natwick.

“I look forward to joining Crescent Communities and leading its talented commercial team in pursuing new investment and build-to-suit opportunities,” Pierce said. “Overseeing the River District will be an exciting new challenge and opportunity to contribute to creating a great new community.”

Pierce has a distinguished record of community involvement, including having been President of the Charlotte NAIOP Chapter. He holds a BA degree from UNC Chapel Hill and an MBA from The McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Since 2011, Crescent Communities has experienced significant growth by investing nearly $4.0 billion and expanding across 12 markets and seven offices. The multifamily portfolio includes 15,000 units and 432,000 SF of retail completed or under construction representing a total investment of $3.3 billion. The commercial portfolio includes 3.2 million SF of office, industrial and retail completed or under construction representing a total investment of $650 million.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. Crescent Communities creates high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 57 multifamily communities, 20 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Its multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities.

