SÃO PAULO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the year in which it reaches its 50th anniversary, the World Economic Forum, a big annual event that reunites the main leaderships and authorities of the planet in the political and economic scenes will count on Stefanini ’s participation, one of the most important providers in global business solutions based on digital technologies. The event will take place from the 21st to the 24th of January 2020 in Davos in the Swiss Alps. Marco Stefanini, Global CEO and founder of the Brazilian multinational, will be present along with Felipe Monteiro, Strategy professor at INSEAD and Director of The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI).



During the annual event, which will have as a central theme “Stakeholders for a more cohesive and sustainable world,” the INSEAD 2020 GTCI Report will be launched on January 22nd at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Tent. The report will showcase an article titled “Latin America: The next source of talent in AI?” written by Marco Stefanini in partnership with Fábio Caversan, Artificial Intelligence Research & Development Director of Stefanini USA.

On Chapter 2 of the important global report, the Brazilian multinational evaluates the scope of the Science of Artificial Intelligence and technology in Latin America. Additionally, it highlights Marco Stefanini’s vision for the current and future scenarios of this theme, which has been the keynote of the disseminated digital transformation.

For several years, Stefanini has been maintaining a solid partnership with INSEAD, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious business schools and will promote in 2020 the 3rd class in the Leadership Transformation Program, which will take place from March 28th to April 4th on INSEAD’s Fontainebleau campus in France. The Leadership Transformation proposes a journey of discoveries and knowledge so that high leaderships can surpass limits through collaboration and innovation amongst each other.

