



Mechelen, Belgium; 9 January 2020, 22.01 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14-16, 2020.

Bart Filius, COO & CFO, will present on Thursday, January 16 at 19:30 CET (10:30 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be live audio webcast and can be accessed via the following link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/hc20/sessions/29715-galapagos-nv/webcast . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Galapagos’ website at www.glpg.com .

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com .

