NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, February 10, 2020.



In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance.

To access this call:

Dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13697698.

A replay of this conference call will be available through February 17, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13697698.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website ( https://ir.varonis.com ), and a replay will be archived on the website.

