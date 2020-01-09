MENLO PARK, Calif. and GREENWICH, Conn. and BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longitude Capital, a private investment firm focused on venture growth investments in biotechnology and medical technology solutions, announced the promotion of Max Bikoff to Principal.



Mr. Bikoff focuses on investments in medical technology companies including medical devices and digital health solutions. He is a board observer at Nalu Medical and DyaMX, and has played an important role in Longitude's investments in Axonics Modulation Technologies and Amphora Medical (acquired).

Mr. Bikoff joined Longitude Capital in 2016 from Cardinal Health, where he held a series of strategy, finance, and operating roles. Mr. Bikoff operates out of the firm's Menlo Park, California office.

Managing Director and Co-founder Juliet Bakker stated, "Max's experience and expertise underscore our commitment to executing a venture growth strategy within the healthcare space rooted in building a balanced portfolio of clinical and commercial-stage companies that can generate attractive expected returns in three to five years. We are proud of Max’s accomplishments and contributions to Longitude, especially the value he has demonstrated to both our portfolio companies and our investment team."

About Longitude Capital

Longitude Capital is a private investment firm that makes venture growth investments in biotechnology and medical technology solutions companies that seek to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life and/or reduce system costs. Longitude Capital invests in both privately held and publicly traded life science companies through a variety of investment approaches. Longitude Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA, Greenwich, CT and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.longitudecapital.com .

