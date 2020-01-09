GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Presentation details are as follows:
Date and Time: Thursday, January 16, 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. P.T.
Location: California West, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Live webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors”/“Events”
A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the “Investors/Events” section www.novavax.com.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.
For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022
Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506
Media
BrandZone/Speak Life Science
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461
Novavax, Inc.
Rockville, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Novavax logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: