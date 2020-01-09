Stores opening in 2020 will feature fresh designs such as this Baton Rouge, LA showroom opened in December 2019.

Stores opening in 2020 will feature fresh designs such as this Baton Rouge, LA showroom opened in December 2019.

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today its plans for two store openings in 2020. Havertys will enter the Myrtle Beach, SC market and add to its presence in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market with a store in Southlake, TX. Both locations are former Toys “R” Us stores and remodeling will begin soon with the stores opening in the fall.



The Myrtle Beach location is a 31,000 square foot stand-alone building in the Seaboard Commons shopping center. The Southlake store is 33,800 square feet, part of the inline center Southlake Corners, and highly visible from Northwest Parkway.

“Havertys is excited to have secured these two great sites,” said Rawson Haverty, Jr., senior vice president, real estate and development. “The Myrtle Beach store will be our 15th location in the Carolinas and is representative of our market fill-in strategy to leverage our distribution and operating systems. The Southlake showroom will increase our store count to 11 in the important Dallas/Ft. Worth market. We are continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores as part of our omnichannel approach to help customers bring the vision of their home to life.”

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f6e6c7-33fa-4108-8c4c-9d7374f191df