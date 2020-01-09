VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIT Technologies Inc. ( HIT ) (the" Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Alexander McAulay to its board of directors and as the Company's new CFO.



Mr. McAulay CPA, CA, is an experienced public company CFO. Alex founded the successful Naked Brand Group Inc. and led the company as its COO and CFO. Alex is the owner of a licensed accounting practice, ACM Management Inc., providing CFO advisory services to public companies.

Brooks Bergreen, CEO of HIT Technologies, welcomes Mr. McAulay, saying, "Alex brings a wealth of experience to the board, we look forward to working with him."

Mr. McAulay joins existing board members: Brooks Bergreen, Mark Tommasi and Brad Hoeppner. Michael Liggett will be stepping down as HIT's current CFO and member of the board, having served on HIT's Board of Directors since 2015. Said Mr. Bergreen, "On behalf of the Company and myself, we would like to thank Michael for his work with us these last five years and wish him the best in his future endeavours. "

About HIT Technologies Inc.

HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT ), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Please Review: Forward-Looking Statements