WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the recently communicated business unit structure, Ashland today announced Ashok Kalyana will be joining Ashland, to lead the Life Sciences business unit, effective Jan. 31, 2020. Kalyana will report directly to Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer.

Most recently, Kalyana led Tate & Lyle’s Asia Pacific commercial and business development. Prior to that he led specialty materials businesses with Dow Chemical and Rohm and Haas.

Kalyana graduated from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India as a chemical engineer. He later obtained his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering at Florida State University and an MBA at University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.